Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $47.61 Million Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,117,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,928,637 shares of company stock valued at $115,285,660 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

