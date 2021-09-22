Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.32. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $658.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

