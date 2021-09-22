Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $629.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

