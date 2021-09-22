Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Ecolab worth $876,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,937. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

