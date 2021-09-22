Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Shares of EC opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its position in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

