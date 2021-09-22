Eden Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,411.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Eden has a market cap of $3.09 million and $127,411.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045200 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

