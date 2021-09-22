Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.30

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $15.55. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

