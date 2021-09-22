Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $326.82

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.82 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 602,929 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 335.95.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.