Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 37,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

