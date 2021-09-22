Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 74,360 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

