Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,667,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,277,000 after acquiring an additional 822,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.