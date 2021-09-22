Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.75% of Dynavax Technologies worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

