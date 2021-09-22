Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.