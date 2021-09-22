EDUCare 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.72 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00130236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045727 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

