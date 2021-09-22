eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

