Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,814. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $78,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

