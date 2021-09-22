Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

