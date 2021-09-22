Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.07. Energous shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 539,563 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. Equities analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $60,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,065.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,690 shares of company stock worth $380,500. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Energous by 122.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Energous by 88.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 410,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

