Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $582.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 871,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. Entegris has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.