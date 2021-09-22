Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,344 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 48.1% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

