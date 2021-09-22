Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Navient by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

