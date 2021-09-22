Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,551,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 31,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 870.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

