Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

