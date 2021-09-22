Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 209,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZV opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

