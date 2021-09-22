Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

