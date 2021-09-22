Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter.

BATS LVHI opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

