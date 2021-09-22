EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,306. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

