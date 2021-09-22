Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 18,231 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.