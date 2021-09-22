Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,682,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,532,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,957,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10.

