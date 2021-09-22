Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 37.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

