Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

MRK opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

