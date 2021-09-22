Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,900 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

