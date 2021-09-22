Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

