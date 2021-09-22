ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 1,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,339. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

