Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $244,075.39

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $244,075.39 and $18,884.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.97 or 0.07053233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00116551 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,346,917 coins and its circulating supply is 186,317,504 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars.

