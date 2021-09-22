ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Down 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.05. 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30.

