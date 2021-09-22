EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. EUNO has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $26,325.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00795172 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,321,884,022 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

