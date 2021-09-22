Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

