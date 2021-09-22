Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

