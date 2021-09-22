EvidenZ Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00127167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045971 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

