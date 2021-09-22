Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPO. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

