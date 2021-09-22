Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605,501 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 858,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

