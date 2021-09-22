F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 324,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.16 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

