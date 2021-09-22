Fair Isaac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical volume of 907 call options.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $419.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

