Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Decreased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for approximately 0.2% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

