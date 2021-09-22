FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.08.

FDX traded down $20.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.79 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

