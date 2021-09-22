FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $314.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.04.
FedEx stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $234.79 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
