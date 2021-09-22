FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $314.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.04.

FedEx stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $234.79 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

