FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $228.99 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 226330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.07.

The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $285.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

