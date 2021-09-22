Fidelity National Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises approximately 0.6% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE APAM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.