Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 27,365 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.